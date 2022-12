Honored as conservation district supervisor of the year

Bill Naegeli, a supervisor with Green Mountain Conservation District for the past 31 years, was recently honored by the Montana Association of Conservation Districts.

by Annie Wooden

Bill Naegeli has been a supervisor with Green Mountain Conservation District (GMCD) for more than 30 years. Last month at a state convention, he was honored as supervisor of the year for all 58 conservation districts in the state.

Naegeli, who works as the Emergency Manager...