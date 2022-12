Savage Horseman Spurr Ryan takes Bigfork wrestler Wyatt Elwell to the mat at the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks Mixer. Ryan won 18-4.

Sixty-five wrestlers hit the mats last week at the Thompson Falls mixer where the Blue Hawks had 12 wins and 12 losses for the night, compiling 10 pins for the night.

The Plains-Hot Springs Savage Horsemen, the Darby Tigers, the Superior Bobcats, and the Bigfork Vikings joined the Blue Hawks wit...