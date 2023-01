Roy and Catherine Mosher of Thompson Falls announce the birth of their second child, Malcolm Lee Mosher. He was born December 29, 2022, in Missoula. He weighed 7.3 pounds and measured 20 inches long.

Malcolm's big brother Kai Mosher is super excited and loves his baby brother.

Maternal grandparents Silvestre and Nilda Albarracin. Paternal grandparents Wayne & Betty Mosher (deceased).

Welcome, Malcolm!