Isabelle 'Izzy' Welch

Isabelle Welch, 89, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2023, at Beehive Assisted Living with her family by her side. She was born August 22,1933, in Kalispell, Montana, to Walt and Genevieve Rau. They lived at Lost Prairie until 1944 when Isabelle's parents purchased a ranch and moved to Hot Springs. While attending Hot Springs High School Izzy met John Welch, the love of her life. She graduated in 1951 and few days after turning 18 she and John were married. A year later John joined the Navy and Isabelle moved to Washington, D.C., for a secretarial job with the Navy. There she lived with four ladies who became her lifelong friends.

John and Isabelle returned to Hot Springs where they made their home, raised cattle and four children: Dana, Teri, John and Dacy. Izzy worked as a postal clerk for 30 years, helped with the cattle, haying and raised a big garden. Somehow while doing all of this, she always had a lunch on the table at noon and dinner at 6. There was always plenty of food for the hired help and whoever stopped by. Isabelle loved to sew. We all have fond memories of the clothing, potholders and quilts she made for us and John's western shirts complete with pearl snaps were admired by all.

John passed away in 1996 and Isabelle moved to Plains a few years later. She took a few trips, became an avid reader and of course continued her sewing. Izzy loved playing cards, especially pinocle. She planned her schedule around pinocle game days and Lord help you if she suspected you were cheating!

Isabelle was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughters Dana and Teri and sister Dacia Baker. She is survived by her son John Welch of Hot Springs and daughter Dacy Holland (John) of Plains; grandchildren Heather Loar, Mary Ann Foster, Sara Snyder, Daci Slater, Shawna Everett, Jaylyn Baxter, Crystal Meadche, Rondel Koepplin, Kamaria Sweeney, Jessica Holland and Mike Holland; 15 great-grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew.

We will always miss Izzy's beautiful smile and witty personality. Please join us for services on Saturday, January 14, 2 p.m. at the Lonepine Hall. Burial and luncheon to follow.