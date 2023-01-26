Noxon store owner looks to keep things fresh

After working at the Angry Beaver General Store for two years, Teresa Jackson took over as owner on January 6. The store offers a variety of grocery items and gifts, as well as fresh deli sandwiches, soups, salads and baked goods.

A Noxon business is under new ownership, but the new owner is a familiar face. Teresa Jackson has worked at the Angry Beaver General Store for two years, and recently bought the business from Joe Hokel.

"I really appreciate Joe believing in me and helping me start my career," Jackson said last week as she was making fresh salads at her business at 712 Noxon Avenue. Jackson has been in the area for about nine years and took over the business on January 6. "Joe has been a huge help in the transition," she said of the previous owner.

The new owner said she tries to offer a variety of fresh salads, sandwiches, wraps and homemade soup. Everything is made with fresh ingredients. The Angry Beaver staff also makes fresh bread for sandwiches or for sale by the loaf and offers fresh pastries and cinnamon rolls daily.

The kitchen at the Noxon establishment is small, but the staff is able to keep up with business. Last year, they made 170 sack lunches each day for firefighters and more than 100 loaves of fresh banana bread. "We wanted to make sure each firefighter could have a special treat," Jackson said.

Along with the deli and fresh bakery items, The Angry Beaver offers a variety of grocery staples and specialty items. "I try to offer some low-carb and keto items, as well as some sugar-free items," Jackson noted. "If someone needs something, we can accommodate them." With the recent rise in grocery prices, Jackson said "we are fighting to keep prices as low as we can."

Jackson has three employees: Michelle Bopo, Stacy Sloan and Crystal Sherril. "I can't do it without them," she said warmly. She said it's nice being her own boss and she enjoys giving the employees a good environment to work in. She is looking forward to the summer season and adding new souvenir items, as well as possibly camping and fishing gear.

Jackson said the community support has been amazing and that she is hoping to expand offerings. They have discussed adding a coffee shop and possibly having a food truck. Jackson also has plans for repairs and upgrades to the building, including sprucing up the front outdoor space.

Annie Wooden The Angry Beaver offers a variety of fresh pastries, breads and cinnamon rolls.

"I'm so thankful for the opportunity Joe has given me," Jackson expressed. "I am working to make sure everything is fresh and that we are giving our customers the best products." She also makes sure nothing goes to waste and donates items to the local community center. Soon the Angry Beaver will be offering reloadable gift cards for purchase. "The store has come a long way since Joe bought it," she noted. "We have at least doubled our inventory and are always adding things to keep it interesting and try new things."

The Angry Beaver General Store is open 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday. Jackson said that in the summer, the store will be open until 8 p.m. each day except Sunday. The store will be offering special extra large sub sandwiches for the Super Bowl. They can also do fresh pasta and potato salads, as well as meat, cheese and veggie trays.

Jackson said specials are posted on the store's Facebook page, and orders can be placed by calling the store at (406) 847-1700.