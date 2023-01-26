ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Diana Marlee Taylor

 
January 26, 2023

Diana Taylor

Diana Marlee Taylor was born August 23, 1966, in Oregon City, Oregon. She lived in the surrounding area most of her life. She met and married her high school sweetheart Troy Taylor on September 24, 1988, then had two wonderful children. Then in 2018 she and the love of her life moved to Montana to make their dreams come true.

Diana passed on December 23, 2022, surrounded by her family. She is survived by the love of her life Troy Taylor of Montana; her wonderful son Zachary Taylor of Montana; her daughter Kristina Sikes of Tennessee; her precious grandson Ross Lee Sikes of Tennessee; and her caring brother Robert Montgomery of Nebraska.

Her message: "Do not cry for me just remember me when the sun shines remember my smiles, when the wind blows remember my talks. I will always be here #throatpunch."

 

