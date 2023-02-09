Nonprofit recognizes volunteers

GRATEFUL – Joint Operation Mariposa President Dave Williams tells the board members and volunteers how much he appreciates their help with the organization at a special awards ceremony banquet at the Butcher's Nook in Plains.

The leadership of Joint Operation Mariposa (JOM) recognized several members and volunteers that have helped bolster and promote the program over the last year at a special banquet at the Butcher's Nook Friday evening.

Dave Williams, the JOM president and founder, presented certificates to 17 people, including two children, for their help with various projects in 2022. The biggest accolade went to Ed Foste, a former board member and one of the founding members of JOM.

"To all present and to all who view this award, let it be known that without the support, expertise, and hard work of Ed Foste the Green Horse Veteran Suicide Awareness Journey would not have been possible," said Williams at the ceremony. Foste recently resigned from the JOM board, but will still be helping with certain projects. Foste, who served in the Navy for 20 years, also received a plaque for his countless hours of work with JOM. Foste is the main coordinator for the flag display set up each September to coincide with National Suicide Prevention Month. For the last two years, he's been going to the Plains Cemetery cleaning the veterans' headstones. He was instrumental in the erection of a columbarium for veterans at Plains Cemetery. He had also been the organization's first vice president, stepping down in 2021.

Williams presented 10-year-old Chloe Monselet of Plains with the Student of the Year Award. Monselet has a painting traveling around the world and painted pet rocks for veterans last Christmas. Hailee Steinebach, who had been Student of the Year for the past five years, presented the certificate to Monselet. Saydi Carter, 9, was also recognized for helping with the pet rock project.

Also recognized were artists: Angela Muse, Janet Brandon, Tom Collins, Richard Cotte, and Kyle Mitchell, along with volunteers Kristafer Williams, Quenton Robl, Brad Kinzie, Robert Hicks, Elsie Hicks, Matt Amble, and David Pafford. Allen, the board vice president since October 2021, was presented a $350 gift certificate for Quinn's Hot Springs Resort.

Joint Operation Mariposa is a nonprofit organization that was created in 2016 by Dave Williams to help veterans of Sanders County, primarily through art. "For us art is a key that unlocks doors," said Williams, a Navy veteran. JOM has four board members, all veterans. Allen served in the Air Force, Kinzie in the Navy, and Amble, who resides in Helena, is a major in the Army Reserves.

Williams noted that there are 7,000 veterans in Sanders County who served during the time of World War II to the present. He noted that Sanders County is ranked as one of the highest in the state for veteran suicide and coupled with no or limited county services for veterans only multiplies the problem. "Our mission is to bring much needed veteran services to the county, which starts with a veterans service officer, and also to try and integrate as many of the local services as possible like the hospital," said Williams. "I try to make sure vets know that they have options as to where they can go for treatment, which includes the hospital here in the county," he said.

JOM has held an annual get together each year, but this was its first banquet. Nearly 30 people showed up for the banquet, including representatives from the offices of Senator Jon Testor, Senator Steve Daines, and Representative Ryan Zinke.

Williams believes art is a great way to help veterans. "Art has given us a voice and allowed us to shine a light on veterans' issues here in our community," he added. Williams said that everything that JOM does is connected to art in one way or the other. He said art has been used to raise money for projects and it's a way to open doors and meet people in and outside the community. Last year, he and Allen, the JOM vice president, traveled across the nation with a nine-foot-long "Green Horse" painting. The art was painted by Williams and Steinebach. Seven artists collaborated on the design of the painting's custom made frame. Williams and Monselet painted the top piece. Allen, Brandon and Muse painted the bottom portion. Collins and Cotte carved the sides.

One of the pieces of business Williams brought up at the banquet was to ask for a vote by members on the status of the painting. It had been delivered to representatives in Washington, D.C. last September and was initially destined to be on display at the House of Representatives or the Veterans Administration committee room, but due to its size, it was suggested that it become a part of the Smithsonian Institute National Art Gallery Collection, which wouldn't happen for awhile due to a long list of awaiting art pieces. "Art is the reason the governor knows who we are and what we are there to talk about," said Williams. "Art has brought us together in conversation amongst ourselves and gave us a chance to make new friends," he added. He said it opens doors, starts conversations and allows people to express themselves and their feelings with no regrets. He believes that donating the Green Horse painting and other painting has helped open doors for JOM. "We use those opportunities to shine a light on the needs of the veterans here in Sanders County," he said.