Jerry J. Spiekermeier

Larry J. Spiekermeier, age 75, lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on Thursday, February 2, at the home he loved in Plains with his family by his side. He was born July 19, 1947 in Fargo, North Dakota, to John and Dolores Spiekermeier. In 1975, he moved to Montana where he married Mary Ann Lanier in Hot Springs.

He began his 50-year trucking career hauling logs, but the “crown jewel” of his career was hauling the U.S. Capital Christmas Tree to Washington DC in 2017.

He is leaving behind his wife Mary, daughter Many (Jake) Antony, two sons Ryan and Cody, two grandchildren Logan and Cora Antony, Sister Barb (Gary) Theisen, brothers John (Shannon) and Jerry (Barb) Spiekermeier.