ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Jerry J. Spiekermeier

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

February 16, 2023



Larry J. Spiekermeier, age 75, lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on Thursday, February 2, at the home he loved in Plains with his family by his side. He was born July 19, 1947 in Fargo, North Dakota, to John and Dolores Spiekermeier. In 1975, he moved to Montana where he married Mary Ann Lanier in Hot Springs.

He began his 50-year trucking career hauling logs, but the “crown jewel” of his career was hauling the U.S. Capital Christmas Tree to Washington DC in 2017.

He is leaving behind his wife Mary, daughter Many (Jake) Antony, two sons Ryan and Cody, two grandchildren Logan and Cora Antony, Sister Barb (Gary) Theisen, brothers John (Shannon) and Jerry (Barb) Spiekermeier.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023