Justice Court
February 23, 2023
Montana Highway Patrol
Tanner Rohletter, 25, night speeding, $200.
Megan Holman, 25, failure to have child under 6 years old/less than 60 lbs properly restrained, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
John Belknap, 71, turning when unsafe to do so, $85.
Shane Robins, 45, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.
Edward Trawick, 78, seatbelt violation, $20.
Kimberlie Wiley, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $75.
Jamie Albert, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Daniel Binder, 62, day speeding, $120.
Matthew Bro, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Jason Grande, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Trisha Roesler, 42, operating with expired registration, $85; day speeding, $120.
Joseph Romberg, 45, day speeding, $70.
Kellen Triplett, 35, day speeding, $70.
Daniel Lieske, 40, seatbelt violation, $20.
Deon Frost, 28, day speeding, $70.
Mark Hoober, 24, day speeding, $70.
Mitchell Uskoski, 35, day speeding, $70.
Julie Kelly, 50, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Jewel Lambrecht, 56, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Conner Sunstrom, 21, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Gary Morehouse, 77, operating non-commercial vehicle with 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, $1,185, 182 days jail with all suspended.
Jeannie Sampson, 48, criminal trespass to property.
Seth Hartley, 22, day speeding, $20.
Cheyanne Erickson, 22, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Jeremiah Lingo, 20, possessing intoxicating substances while under age of 21, 1st offense, $185.
Jack Fowler, 64, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
William Nelson, 56, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Nathan Pavlik, 35, operating without liability insurance, $285.
Scott Tuxbury, 63, night speeding, $20.
Orion Hayes, 24, day speeding, $70.
Motor Carrier Services
Richard Sanders, 35, driver failing to use seatbelt, $60.
Forest Martell, 69, interstate/international motor carrier operating without payment of required fee, $85; exceeding 15’ max overhang limit on log trucks, $75.
Kyle Semenza, 62, interstate/international motor carrier operating without payment of required fee, $85.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Brian Knuth, 56, criminal trespass to property, $175; littering, $135.
Plains Police Department
Samantha Hart, 24, violation of a protective order, 1st offense, $185.
