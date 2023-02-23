Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Tanner Rohletter, 25, night speeding, $200.

Megan Holman, 25, failure to have child under 6 years old/less than 60 lbs properly restrained, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

John Belknap, 71, turning when unsafe to do so, $85.

Shane Robins, 45, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.

Edward Trawick, 78, seatbelt violation, $20.

Kimberlie Wiley, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $75.

Jamie Albert, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Daniel Binder, 62, day speeding, $120.

Matthew Bro, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Jason Grande, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Trisha Roesler, 42, operating with expired registration, $85; day speeding, $120.

Joseph Romberg, 45, day speeding, $70.

Kellen Triplett, 35, day speeding, $70.

Daniel Lieske, 40, seatbelt violation, $20.

Deon Frost, 28, day speeding, $70.

Mark Hoober, 24, day speeding, $70.

Mitchell Uskoski, 35, day speeding, $70.

Julie Kelly, 50, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Jewel Lambrecht, 56, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Conner Sunstrom, 21, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Gary Morehouse, 77, operating non-commercial vehicle with 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, $1,185, 182 days jail with all suspended.

Jeannie Sampson, 48, criminal trespass to property.

Seth Hartley, 22, day speeding, $20.

Cheyanne Erickson, 22, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Jeremiah Lingo, 20, possessing intoxicating substances while under age of 21, 1st offense, $185.

Jack Fowler, 64, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

William Nelson, 56, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Nathan Pavlik, 35, operating without liability insurance, $285.

Scott Tuxbury, 63, night speeding, $20.

Orion Hayes, 24, day speeding, $70.

Motor Carrier Services

Richard Sanders, 35, driver failing to use seatbelt, $60.

Forest Martell, 69, interstate/international motor carrier operating without payment of required fee, $85; exceeding 15’ max overhang limit on log trucks, $75.

Kyle Semenza, 62, interstate/international motor carrier operating without payment of required fee, $85.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Brian Knuth, 56, criminal trespass to property, $175; littering, $135.

Plains Police Department

Samantha Hart, 24, violation of a protective order, 1st offense, $185.