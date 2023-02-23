Richard "Dick" Cooperman

February 21, 1940 – February10, 2023

Our beloved husband, father, brother and friend, Dick Cooperman, peacefully passed away on February 10, 2023, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease and Leukemia.

Dick was raised in Snohomish, Washington, and from his earliest days was always surrounded by his animals – from the pet ducks and chickens he brought into the house to his FFA cows and sheep.

He graduated from Snohomish High School in 1958. He spent his career with Kenmore Premix Company, retiring in 1993. He loved hunting and trapping, traveling all over the Northwest hunting elk, deer, bear and bighorn sheep.

After retirement, Dick realized his lifelong dream of moving to Montana. His mother said he would sit for hours as a little boy drawing pictures of the ranch he would someday have in Montana. When Dick moved to Trout Creek, Montana he met and married his wife Sue. For 27 years they worked together building the ranch, raising cattle and hay, riding horses and hunting in the mountains around them.

Family and friends often say that Dick Cooperman was one of the few people who lived his life just the way he always wanted.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Sue Cooperman; children David Cooperman (Randy Sampson), Julie Cooperman Bach (Tom Bach); grandchildren Jamille Fuller and Grayson Head; one great-grandchild, Maylee Bloch; sister, Carole Cooperman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Hilda Cooperman.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a remembrance may be made to a charity of your choice.