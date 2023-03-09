Elks lodge to host community baby shower

Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge is hosting its fourth annual Community Baby Shower this month. The baby shower is Saturday, March 25, and will offer resources and information to new or expecting parents.

Michelle Blackstone with the Elks Lodge said it’s important for families to RSVP for the event, which will run 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The community baby shower is for anyone pregnant or who has an infant up to six months old and lives in Sanders County, regardless of their financial situation. “It is intended to help all new families, recognizing the fact that it does not matter what your income level is, a new baby costs a lot of money,” Blackstone explained.

The community shower is made possible through the Spotlight Grant, awarded by the Elks National Foundation. The grant focuses on community well being and the well being of families, highlighting health and literacy.

With grant funds, the Elks purchase everyday needs such as diapers, wipes, bottles, hygiene products and clothing, as well as larger items such as strollers, toys and baby monitors. One family will receive a $100 Target gift card and every family will go home with several gifts and books to promote literacy, Blackstone noted.

Lunch will be provided for the families, and the Elks Lodge will host activities for small children at the event. Staff from Thompson Falls Public Library will host story time at the Elks Lodge during the event, and representatives from Sanders County Public Health and Clark Fork Valley Hospital will have resources on health and safety of newborns. Staff will also be available to inspect car seats.

“Every year people are very excited about the event and super appreciative,” Blackstone added. To sign up for the event, call or text Blackstone at (406) 546-6559. Anyone interested in making a monetary donation for the event can donate at the Elks and specify “Baby Shower 23” in the memo line. Donations of new/unused baby items can be dropped off at the Elks Lodge after March 18.