TOUGH DECISION – Announcer (Cecilia Harris) talks with Protagonist (Susannah Lindsay) about her obsession with a cantaloupe in the skit "Conflict."

The Plains Drama Club had to cut one of its performances last week due to conflicting schedules, yet the cast was still able to fill nearly 200 seats in the two remaining shows.

Three of the cast members - Ireland Corbin, Keelie Hathorne and Greg Tatum - had to attend a driver's education class...