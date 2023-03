Plains Elementary celebrates with carnival, pie throwing

Plains Elementary students Mateo Hart (left) and Kael Meaden are all smiles as they prepare to throw pies at second-grade teacher Cindy Gumm during an I Love To Read month celebration.

The Plains School gym was louder than a Taylor Swift concert Friday as elementary students celebrated the end of I Love To Read month. There was no pop star in the building, but there were dozens of students excited and ready to throw whipped cream "pies" into the faces of teachers.

The assemb...