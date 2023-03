NEW HORIZONS – Plains resident Susan Curry shows her custom retirement plaque after serving as a manager at Quinn's Hot Springs Resort for 24 years.

She was the last of the original Quinn's Hot Springs Resort managers hired by the late Andre Melief when he reopened Quinn's under his ownership.

Nearly 40 people attended the sendoff for Susan Curry, who retired last Monday evening after 24 years of service. "It was a bittersweet celebration...