Head-on collision last year involved sheriff's deputy

Sheriff's Deputy April Phillips' patrol vehicle was struck head-on in April 2022 while she was patrolling the back road between Noxon and Heron.

A Noxon man has reached a plea agreement in the case of a head-on crash last year that involved a sheriff's deputy.

On Monday, Brody Hill addressed Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden. "I made a mistake that I will always regret and remember," he stated. "I apologize to everyone involved." Hill p...