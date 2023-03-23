Bull River clinic re-opens in county's west end

Bull River Clinic has reopened once again giving community members on the west-end of Sanders County local medical care. Dr. John S. Aumiller started seeing patients February 1. "Opening the clinic has been a long journey without the support of a local hospital," said Bull River Clinic trustee and treasurer Diane Mosley.

The clinic was originally operated through Clark Fork Valley Hospital and was then briefly managed by Bonner General out of Sandpoint, Idaho. The clinic was closed for a little over a year when Bonner General pulled out of operations. Bull River Clinic has now been able to open its doors again with support from the Noxon/Heron Public Hospital District. "We are now supported by the taxpayers," Mosley said. "It's been a process but we are grateful to take this on."

Right now, Aumiller is running a solo practice and offering general medicine to those who need it. The clinic is looking to bring in more practitioners but Mosley said they are just getting their feet on the ground. "We would like to be able to bring in a nurse as well as offer physical therapy. There is a definite need for that, but for now, we are just getting started," she said.

Alongside Mosley, is trustee Carolyn Carter, who helps run the ambulance, and the newest addition to the board, Michelle Fitchett, who also serves as secretary. The clinic is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with the help of Phyllis Sellmer, the clinic's receptionist, who is happy to be of service and grateful that patients no longer need to drive up to 100 miles for medical care.

Aumiller believes his background in general medicine, critical care and intervention cardiology will be a benefit to patients who walk through the door. "It's a whole new world of medicine now, from immunology, to muscle disease and even Crohn's disease," Aumiller said. "Having been there and done that, it helps balance out practicing general medicine. Getting to this point, here, almost feels like it's meant to be."

Aumiller did his medical residency at Los Angeles County General. "I saw man's inability to man, it was heartbreaking," he said. "That's where I got a lot of my general medical exposure. From trauma, to broken bones, and it's a big gun shot area."

After his medical residency, Aumiller went to Boston for his fellowship and cardiology training. From there, he practiced medicine in Pasadena for 10 years before heading to Kentucky to help a community hospital open its first cardiac catheterization lab. "It was a small college town, he said. "They didn't even have a cardio surgeon on standby."

Aumiller said he spent around five years in Kentucky before he had thoughts about retiring. "I was pushing 70 and the kids were all grown up, so we decided to move to Trout Creek," he said. Helping take on the reopening of Bull River Clinic, Aumiller said, was just the right place and the right time.

With a brand-new sign in front of the clinic built of Noxon high school students and designed by Carol Hayes, Bull River Clinic is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. "Our Board Member, Carolyn Carter, contacted Shannon Mercer, the Noxon School shop teacher to ask if the school shop class could possibly make a sign for our clinic," Mosley mentioned. "Joshua Galloway created the drawing. Jessica Novak, the Noxon School art teacher contacted Carol to help with painting. They all donated their time to create a beautiful sign for our clinic for which we are most grateful."

Mosley says Dr. Aumiller stands out because he gives people the time they need. "He's very thorough. We are grateful to have him and we are grateful to be open again," Mosley said.

Bull River Clinic is located at 1029 Highway 200 in Noxon. To schedule an appointment, call (406) 847-2100.