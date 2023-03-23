HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

VFW serves food, fun for St. Patrick's Day

LUCK OF THE IRISH – Shannon Craney and Forest Miliate, 1, momentarily become leprechauns at the VFW in Plains during the St. Patrick's Day party.

You didn’t have to believe in the “Luck of the Irish” to get a free meal at the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the VFW Post 3596 Saturday evening.

An estimated 60 people attended the event, which included a unique assortment of specialties embracing the Emerald Isle — “Guinness meatballs,” “Irish nachos,” “Reuben dip,” and green frosted cookies. The meal was put together by Shannon Craney, the club’s assistant bar manager, who also was decked out in the St. Patty’s attire. The dinner ran from 5-6:30 p.m., followed by live music from a Country Western singer. Heather Allen said they collected $50 in donations for the self serve buffet.

The room was decked with green streamers and ribbon, along with “gold” coins suspended from the ceiling. A backdrop of the Irish countryside was set up so people could get their picture taken with a pot of gold and they had another photo backdrop with two head holes in it that instantly turned people into leprechauns.

It’s the second consecutive year that the VFW has held a St. Patrick’s Day observation gala, though this is the first year the dinner was free. Allen, the post quartermaster, coordinated the event once again and set the mood with a green headband with two leprechaunish hats and three-leaf clovers.

“It’s a day of shenanigans and we’re trying to make it as fun as possible,” said Allen. It was Allen who met the event’s special performer during her suicide awareness trip across the United States at the VFW post in New Lenox, Ill., last year. It was the first time David Allen Stone had played at the Plains VFW and the first time he had been to Montana. The local post paid for his flight and two nights stay, but the 36-year-old Stone performed for free, taking only donations.

Stone has been in the Army National Guard for almost 19 years and a professional Country Western singer for five years. He is presently a finalist on “The Next Big Twang” on the Country Music Network. On Saturday, he played a variety of Country and Rock ‘n Roll music.

Ed Moreth COUNTRY PERFORMER – David Allen Stone sings at the VFW in Plains during the St. Patrick's Day party.

Allen said it was a great family event with people that ranged from age 2-88 and lasted until about 10 p.m. She said even though there weren’t a lot of people there, those who attended had a good time. She said they’ll probably hold a St. Patty’s Day event next year, especially if they can get another singer. The VFW is planning to have decade theme parties starting with a 1980’s party on April 28.

“We are hoping that by having parties like St. Patrick's Day, the 50's Party (last month), and the 80's party, more families around the community will start coming to the VFW,” said Allen. “It is open to all ages and these parties would be fun for the kids as well as the adults,” said Allen, who added that they will be incorporating the backdrops, the face-through backdrops, and picture props for everyone who likes to take pictures and for the younger generations who like to take selfies and post on social media. “We are trying to create a fun environment for all and hope more people stop in to see what we're all about.”