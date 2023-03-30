RoseMary Morkert Borgmann was born in Missoula, Montana, on March 1, 1928, and went to live with Jesus on March 24, 2023.

RoseMary came into the world six weeks early and joined one sister and four brothers. Her folks rode the train into Missoula and her nurse was the same nurse RoseMary had when she delivered her first born.

When RoseMary was four months old, her family moved to Polson where she lived for 17 years. They moved to Plains for one year where her dad and three of her brothers owned and operated a sawmill and she helped tally bunks.

In 1946, RoseMary moved to Thompson Falls and worked at Norm's Cafe and lived in one of Mrs. Mann's cabins which were located where the Town Pump is now. She loved to dance and now and then on Saturday nights she would go to the big dance hall up Thompson River. She also loved to sing and could be heard belting out dance tunes while working at the Black Bear Cafe.

On June 4, 1950, RoseMary met the love of her life, Walt. They had a whirlwind courtship of 26 days and were married on July 1, 1950. They moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, and lived there less than two weeks when Walt's construction job ended. They moved to near Tuscor where they lived in a tent in a logging camp until late October 1950, when the snow got too deep and they moved to Thompson Falls. Walt began building their home with logs harvested from RoseMary's folks land on Clear Creek. They raised their family and lived in the same home for the next 66 years. Their son Hap (Walter) was born in 1951 and their daughter Rosemary Lynne In 1952. Rosemary was honored to be a stay at home mom, wife and homemaker.

RoseMary and Walt were charter members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and RoseMary was the secretary of the women's group for several years.

RoseMary was preceded in death by her beloved Walt, one grandson and many of her family, but her memory will live on in her son Hap (Valerie) and daughter Lynne (Orville), together with numerous nieces and nephews and her 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandsons.

Services begin at Our Savior's Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, with burial at the Thompson Falls cemetery and then a fellowship meal to be served at the church.