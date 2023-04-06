Question of the week
What new service or business would you like to see in the county?
April 6, 2023
Mary Yoder, Plains - “Something for kids, like a bouncy house. There’s not much here for kids, particularly in the winter”
Dewey Duffel, Thompson Falls - “A larger organic store.”
Russel Hunt, Trout Creek - “A fish cleaning station.”
Fay Weatherly, Plains - “Mini golf.”
Cricket Owens, Plains - “We need low-income housing and a drug and alcohol recovery center.”
Earl Lewis, Noxon - “A supermarket.”
Reader Comments(0)