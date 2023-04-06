ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Jennifer Curran 

Question of the week

What new service or business would you like to see in the county?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

April 6, 2023



Mary Yoder, Plains - “Something for kids, like a bouncy house. There’s not much here for kids, particularly in the winter”

Dewey Duffel, Thompson Falls - “A larger organic store.”

Russel Hunt, Trout Creek - “A fish cleaning station.”

Fay Weatherly, Plains - “Mini golf.”

Cricket Owens, Plains - “We need low-income housing and a drug and alcohol recovery center.”

Earl Lewis, Noxon - “A supermarket.”

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023