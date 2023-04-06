Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Darrell Smith, 43, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $285; driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 2nd offense, $325; seatbelt violation, $20.

Stephanie Turner, 58, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 1st offense.

Joshua Conley, 38, seatbelt violation, $20.

Lathe Comer, Sr., 48, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Donna Byrd, 58, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Niusha Hadziomerovic, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Twila Massie, 63, improper passing in no-passing zone, $85.

Michele Weygandt, 62, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Richard Blizzard, 76, seatbelt violation, $20.

Ethan Petro, 41, day speeding, $70.

John Moore, 24, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Kristian Schmidt, 24, seatbelt violation, $20; careless driving, $85.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Warren Wickum, 79, stop sign violation, $85.

Ian Austin, 59, night speeding, $120, deferred imposition of sentence.

Robert Nice, 56, speeding in a restricted zone, $55

Thompson Falls Police Department

Bernie Carpenter, 52, privacy in communications - threats to inflict injury or repeated use of profane language, 1st offense, $185.

Motor Carrier Services

Chad Brosten, 33, operate vehicle in excess of seasonal weight/speed restrictions, 1st offense, $45.

Lawrence Whitcraft, 26, operate in excess of gross vehicle weight license, $135.