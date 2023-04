Derailed railroad cars continue to sit alongside the tracks next to the tunnel while bottled and canned beer sits along the shore at the Quinn's Hot Springs Resort's boat launch. The abandoned beer prompted Quinn's management to contact MRL for quick removal.

Montana Rail Link continues to work on cleanup operations along the tracks at the site of a derailment from a week earlier, but they continue to refuse to answer some of the simple questions concerning the work.

It had been reported that they removed the derailed car loaded with propane, but MRL...