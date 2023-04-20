ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Jennifer Curran 

Question of the week

What is one of your best gardening tips?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

April 20, 2023



Willenn Hall, Thompson Falls - “A good compost pile.”

Nadine Webster, Thompson Falls - “My husband does it.”

Jan Henry, Thompson Falls - “To plant a variety and I help my friends with their green thumb.”

Ivy Lulack, Plains - “Using epsom salts for tomatoes.”

Mary Lapp, Thompson Falls - “Spray Neam oil on my tomatoes and right after a rain I put diatomaceous earth on my green beans to kill bugs.”

Julie Burford, Plains - “Use the best quality dirt you can.”

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/22/2023 20:01