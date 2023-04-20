Question of the week
What is one of your best gardening tips?
April 20, 2023
Willenn Hall, Thompson Falls - “A good compost pile.”
Nadine Webster, Thompson Falls - “My husband does it.”
Jan Henry, Thompson Falls - “To plant a variety and I help my friends with their green thumb.”
Ivy Lulack, Plains - “Using epsom salts for tomatoes.”
Mary Lapp, Thompson Falls - “Spray Neam oil on my tomatoes and right after a rain I put diatomaceous earth on my green beans to kill bugs.”
Julie Burford, Plains - “Use the best quality dirt you can.”
