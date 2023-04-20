Question of the week

What is one of your best gardening tips?

Willenn Hall, Thompson Falls - “A good compost pile.”

Nadine Webster, Thompson Falls - “My husband does it.”

Jan Henry, Thompson Falls - “To plant a variety and I help my friends with their green thumb.”

Ivy Lulack, Plains - “Using epsom salts for tomatoes.”

Mary Lapp, Thompson Falls - “Spray Neam oil on my tomatoes and right after a rain I put diatomaceous earth on my green beans to kill bugs.”

Julie Burford, Plains - “Use the best quality dirt you can.”