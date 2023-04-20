SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES: Dixon School District

Name: Jennifer Hammond

What qualities would make you an effective school board member? I, Jennifer Hammond, have many good qualities. I believe in the importance of having integrity and demonstrating this through community. I am a self-confident individual and have great leadership skills. I am excellent at problem-solving, and believe that in a group setting, a solution can always be found. Drive and determination are qualities needed while maintaining a positive attitude. I value discretion and confidentiality. Having empathy and compassion towards community members is of great importance to obtain unity and strength.

What do you see as the opportunities and challenges in your district? I have been a Dixon Community member for over 30 years. I know my community and community members of all ages well. When it comes to the community, I have a clear view as to the challenges as well as opportunities. I am very involved with my community and work with the Seniors and the youth. There are many struggles that our youth of the community must face daily. Community events involving parents and children can help encourage students while developing a sense of hope and vision for their future, while persevering through today’s trials.

Name: Tyler Roragen

Education: Current university student working towards a Bachelor’s in cybersecurity

Occupation: Small Business Owner, Farmer, previously a Cav scout in the National Guard, Welder and CNC Machinist

What qualities would make you an effective school board member? As a parent of 4 young children, 2 of which currently attend Dixon School, I understand the struggles and dilemmas of the modern day parent. Working as a substitute bus driver for the school, along with my kids attending the school, has allowed me to interact with the students and staff, giving me a picture of the needs and current status of our school. I want to give our school a board member that is actively involved in the community, and I believe I am that candidate.

What do you see as the opportunities and challenges in your district? The school has done a great job putting more emphasis on school programs such as sports, food programs and organizations for students, and I would like to see that continue to grow and develop. I believe one challenge is teacher and staff retention; I’d love to help contribute to programs and policies that encourage employment longevity.

Name: Birrell White

Education: Bachelor’s in Business Management

Occupation: Lodging Manager for Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort

What qualities would make you an effective school board member? I have been a member of the community for 11 years. I am honest, trustworthy, & ethical. I have many years in managerial experience, and I genuinely want to help. I have been on the school board for several years, and as such I have a good understanding of how processes work.

What do you see as the opportunities and challenges in your district? Opportunities: Smaller class size, more one on one instruction, fewer distractions, higher graduation rates. Challenges: Having less funding and staff with which to accomplish goals including academics, after school activities, and sports. Higher workload on teachers.