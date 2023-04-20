SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES: Hot Springs School District

Name: Colton Stephens

Education: High school graduate, 2 years of college

Occupation: Farmer, Rancher, Small Business Owner

What qualities would make you an effective school board member? I believe I would be an effective school board candidate because I have the ability to approach the situation with a fresh set of eyes. I also have a great attention to detail

What do you see as the opportunities and challenges in your district? Opportunities: I see an opportunity for student growth in academics. Challenges: Teacher quality, retention, and morale. Also, i see an issue with transparency in current school board members.

Name: Lynette Ek

Education: Graduate: Hot Springs High School

Occupation: Rancher, Business Owner

What qualities would make you an effective school board member? I grew up in this area and graduated from Hot Springs as did my 5 children. I now have grandchildren in school and I want to stay involved so they can get the same great education and experience I had. I have a strong work ethic, am open to communication & suggestions and am eager to learn. I work great with a team but am also willing to give an opinion too.

What do you see as the opportunities and challenges in your district? As a prospective board member, I would like the opportunity to work with other board members and staff to keep our school moving forward in a positive way. Trying to give our students the best education possible should always be the first and foremost priority. Our school and staff work hard every day for these school children and they have my respect and support. One challenge is the upcoming year’s projected budget shortfall. I am willing to learn and help with the hard decisions that may come as part of being a school board member.

Candidate Ricky DePoe did not return responses.