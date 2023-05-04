TF students, community connect over etiquette

Thompson Falls students participated in the 8th annual etiquette luncheon hosted in the Thompson Falls Elementary School cafeteria last week. Every year, the school's seventh and eighth grade students are taught a five-week etiquette unit by K-8 school counselor Rob Christensen.

The lessons touch on several topics including airplane, movie theater and flag etiquette. "I want the students to know this may be a part of their lives one day," Christensen said. "If you go and sit down at a nice meal and you remember a couple of lessons from this experience and you're better prepared because of it, then I did my job correctly."

Over the course of two days, 12 volunteers helped serve during the etiquette luncheon, including Kate Baxter and Michael Scharfe with First Security Bank as well as Deb Wilson with the Rex Community Theater. "This is so important for the kids to know," Wilson said. "Etiquette is universal and it really is important for them to understand that."

Monday afternoon, the seventh grade students enjoyed orange chicken as their main course and were taught how to use chopsticks. During the Tuesday afternoon luncheon, eighth grade students dined on chicken Alfredo over angel hair pasta. Christensen said the students received a lesson in how to roll noodles with their spoon.

The Ledger caught up with eighth grade students Alayna Hockhalter and Alexander Albano who were both dressed in their best for the luncheon. While Hockhalter said her favorite part was the salad, Albano was holding out for the main course. "I think the best is yet to come," he said.

"I thought the students did amazing," Christensen said. "They were mostly all dressed very nicely and handled themselves properly. Our etiquette unit is a ton of info, over five weeks, so retention is difficult sometimes. For the most part, they all just needed a few small reminders, and they rocked it."