Connie Weber (left) recently purchased Farmhouse Blooms in Thompson Falls. Sandra Schraeder (right) also works at the flower and gift shop, located at 507 W. Main St.

A local floral and gift shop is under new ownership. Connie Weber took over Farmhouse Blooms in Thompson Falls last month. The shop on Main Street offers a variety of fresh blooms and plants, as well as gifts and organic tea.

Weber recently moved to Thompson Falls with her family. She grew up...