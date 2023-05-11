Main Street work begins

Project includes ADA upgrades, resurfacing in Thompson Falls

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is working this summer to upgrade access along Main Street in Thompson Falls. Work began this week on the Thompson Falls - Urban MDT project.

Lori Warden with Upward Public Relations in Missoula said Monday that the project has two main components. The first is Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades to approximately 25 sidewalk corners on Main Street and the second is resurfacing of the roadway. The project spans just over a mile, from the corner of Maiden Lane and Main Street near the post office and Whitefish Credit Union to the entrance to Wild Goose Landing Park on the east end of Thompson Falls.

Razz Construction is the contractor for the project. They also are the contractor for phases 1 and 2 of the Thompson Falls wastewater project.

Warden said that work on the Thompson Falls - Urban project began this week, with completion of surveying and some traffic control setup. Razz will first work on upgrades on the north side of Main Street near the railroad tracks, with work expected to begin on the West Ramp approach this week. Work on the south side of Main Street will be completed later in the project, and Warden said that Razz is planning to work on three intersections at a time in order to minimize disruption to traffic and businesses. “Construction is fluid and the project schedule could be adjusted, but the team will do everything possible to inform businesses before anything happens,” Warden said.

“The project is part of MDT’s effort to improve pedestrian infrastructure statewide,” MDT announced. “This project will update approximately 25 sidewalk corners in Thompson falls. Improvements to sidewalk corners will allow all users to get on and off sidewalks with more ease. These improvements will bring sidewalk access into compliance with the revised ADA standards, allowing greater access for everyone.” The statewide ADA transition plan for MDT focuses on updating curb ramps, as well as landings for wheelchair users to maneuver and installing detectable warnings (textured and visual contrasting surfaces) at each curb ramp. The detectable warnings provide the tactile warning to users with vision impairments, alerting them that they are entering a vehicular area, according to MDT.

Warden noted that some sidewalks near a corner will be replaced, but not all of the sidewalks on Main Street. The project also will entail updating and moving some of the signage, drainage, light posts and crosswalks on Main Street. For example, the crosswalk from the city parking lot to True Value will be moved to the east side of Mill Street and connect from the parking lot to the corner near Till Valhalla Tattoo.

Approaches on all of the side streets connecting to Main Street will be resurfaced in the project. The resurfacing will entail milling, overlay, crack seal, seal and cover (chip seal) and striping. Warden explained that the angled parking and parallel parking is not changing along Main Street.

Mayor Mark Sheets stated at Monday’s meeting of the city council that he did a walkthrough of the highway project with project managers on Monday. “I tried to stress some of the city’s safety concerns,” Sheets said, such as extending the no parking zone to 100 feet at the city’s east ramp across the railroad tracks. Sheets’ suggestions also included adding a left-turn lane westbound near the post office, and adding flashing pedestrian lights at crosswalks along Main Street.

Warden said the project is expected to last through July, depending on weather and other factors. Crews will work 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. She noted that some businesses will be impacted, “but we are doing everything we can to make sure alternate access will be provided. MDT is dedicated to making sure businesses can stay open and provide safe access to customers and pedestrians.” She added that traffic control for the project will include routing pedestrians safely around the work areas.

The public can stay informed of the project by signing up for text alerts. Text “TFMAIN” to 833-648-0322 to opt in for text updates. Warden said later this week, a website, phone number and email address for the project will also be set up. Once on line, that information will be posted in The Ledger.