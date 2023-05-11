Evelyn Joy Jacobson Gorenson Ansley was born October 17, 1941, in Kalispell, Montana, to Abel & Marie Jacobson. In 1949, the family moved from Kalispell to the cattle ranch in Hot Springs. After graduating from high school in 1959, she moved to Tacoma, Washington, where she attended Bates Vocational College. In 1960, she went to work for Boeing Missile Production in Seattle. This is where she met Richard Gorenson, and they were married on September 30, 1960. They were together for more than 20 years and raised three children, Kristi, Kenny, and Michael. During that time, Evelyn went to work for St. Regis Paper Co. and worked for that company until her retirement in 2005.

Evelyn was married to Dale Scott of Hot Springs, Montana, for a short time, and then on New Year's Eve 1996, she met Frank Ansley, her soul mate and forever love. They were married on January 17, 1999. Evelyn loved being with Frank as they camped in Glacier Park, Yellowstone, and Mount Rainier. They loved taking trips to the ocean and exploring the beauty of the West in their camper. Over the years, she and Frank were able to make several trips to Norway to visit her new-found family in Buskerud.

Evelyn was known for being the life of the party with a big laugh that was recognizable across the room. She had a unique talent for making friends and could strike up a conversation with anyone. She was always thinking of others and took great pleasure in making family, friends, and even strangers smile and laugh.

More than anything, she loved her family with all her heart. She is preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers. She is survived by her beloved husband Frank, children Kristi Morris (Dan) of Spokane, Michael Gorenson (Michelle) of Lake Tapps, and Kenny Gorenson (Krystal) of Fife, her stepchildren Julie White (Bruce) of Hot Springs, John Scott of Everett, Alan (Nina) Minney of Dallas, grandchildren Haley, Sophia, Kaitlyn, and Lila, 8 step-grandchildren, brother-in-law Marty Ansley, and sister-in-law Leona Ansley.

Evelyn will be buried alongside her parents at the Murray Memorial Cemetery in Lonepine, Montana, on July 15. Graveside service will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch and life celebration at the Lonepine Community Hall. A second celebration will be held at Seward Park in Seattle on June 25 beginning at 3:30 pm at shelter #4.