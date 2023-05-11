The faint yet distinct sound of elk bugling off in the distance awakened Dad and I from our peaceful sleep beneath the starry sky. Did you hear that Darrin, he whispered. Yes!! It's time to rise and shine!! Moments later we had promptly stowed our sleeping bags, ate our bacon and eggs (aka peanut butter and jelly sandwiches) and were off on another hunting adventure. ...

They say time flies when you're having fun ... and sure enough here I am, looking back through the years, the pictures and the fond memories of my dad. They have indeed flown by.

This Easter (April 9, 2023) at age 87, my dad Norman G. Kern passed from this temporary life and is now even as we speak more alive than ever in eternity with the King of Glory.

"Pops," as we all called him in his later years, was born in Redding, California, on February 19, 1936. He was raised by his grandmother, whom he adored.

He grew up near a Pepsi factory, which totally explains at least one of his many, many routine habits.

In grade school his first girlfriend was Lynn Howel and according to him she had the face of an angel.

Being quite good at basketball in his high school years, he earned the nickname "Crazy Legs Norman."

He gave his heart to the Lord at age 17 and around the same time was miraculously saved from a burning car by a Navy boy who witnessed his car wreck.

His college years sharpened his skills as an artist, an architect, a title examiner, and later a real estate broker.

He quickly attained sergeant status in the U.S. Army, traveled Europe and even got to shake hands with President Kennedy on a college football field.

And the age of 30 he fell in love with Montana with its scenery, mountains, solitude and of course its elk hunting. His heart remained here all the way through his last years.

Pops has always been about family and quality time with the ones he loves.

During his years on this earth his quiver has been filled with five children and a ton of amazing grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pops wasn't always perfect - none of us are - but he knew the one that was.

I consider myself blessed beyond measure to have grown up with him as my dad, my hunting buddy, my friend and the grandpa to my kids.

Per his wishes his ashes will be buried at the foot of his grandma's grave in Redding, California, on Easter Day 2024.

A celebration of life will be held at the Trout Creek Community Church on Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m. Potluck lunch picnic to follow at Darrin and Tanya's, 39 Vinson Mill Road, in Trout Creek, Montana.

Written by Darrin Kern