Coyote howls to Wednesday lead

The Wild Coyote team of Gary Thompson, Mike Normandin, Howard Morkert and Steve Clark howled to the win last Wednesday with a low team gross of 170 in league play at River’s Bend. The Coyote team sits in first place with 54.5 points. Whitefish Credit Union’s Rusty Sharp, Wally Gibe, Randy Hojem and Chuck Manry combined for the low team net of 143. Clark had the low individual net round of 31. RT Brown had a stellar evening on the course, shooting the low individual gross of 38 and garnering two chip-ins, on No. 2 and No. 8. Paul Flemmer also had a chip-in on No. 1.

Clark was closest to the pin on No. 5 and closest in three on No. 2, Thompson sank the long putt on No. 6, John Mosher hit the long putt on No. 3, Normandin was closest to the pin on No. 8, and Tyler Bates and Bruce Sterling smashed the long drives on No. 9.

STANDINGS

Wild Coyote 54.5

First Security Bank 45

Whitefish CU 44

CF Seamless Gutters 42.5

Highlead 39

Edward Jones 36.5

Mountain Plains LLC 33.5