Justice Court
May 18, 2023
Montana Highway Patrol
Gerald Newberry, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Kevin Riley, 29, operating with expired registration, $45.
Richard Grady, 66, failure to carry/exhibit proof of insurance in vehicle, 1st offense, $285; speeding in a restricted zone, $75.
Lane Sanford, 21, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $285; speeding in a restricted zone, $75.
Lara Bowline, 27, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Lewi Bjork, 17, day speeding, $120.
Jacob Greenwood, 33, seatbelt violation, $20.
Dion Hugie, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Cassandra Callender, 26, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Zachery Huguenin, 34, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Linda Ross, 69, improper passing in a no-passing zone, $85.
Hannah Thom, 25, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Sabine Krier, 66, improper passing in a no-passing zone, $85.
Hui Wang, 29, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Edwin Kendall, 47, no motorcycle endorsement, $135.
Kenneth Forden, 55, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85.
Gary Hall, 54, operating without liability insurance in effect, 4th or subsequent offense, $185, 2 days jail.
Kendra Morgan, 38, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
