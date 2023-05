Superintendent Thom Chisholm jokes with Roy Hanson, a student at Plains School. Chisholm often went outside at recess to talk with the kids and said teaching was all about the students.

The Plains School superintendent has only weeks until he's free from the responsibility of running three schools, 67 staff and teachers and 445 students, but he's not planning to breeze by in his final days.

June 30 will be the last day for Thom Chisholm, who is retiring from the education fiel...