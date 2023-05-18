Ramona Carol Koeneman was born October 1, 1957, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to Cleve and JoAnne Webley. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at St. Patrick's hospital in Missoula, Montana, on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the age of 65.

A longtime resident of Noxon, Montana, Ramona (Mo) was known for being the life of a party with a big laugh that was recognizable across the room. She had a unique talent for being able to strike up a conversation with anyone and she always gave the best advice. Although strong willed and often even stubborn she loved so very deeply. More than anything in the world she loved her family with her whole heart. She was a beloved wife and mother and was definitely someone you would want to have on your side. She was strong, brave and such a powerful force and presence I know we will forever feel her by our sides. All those close by and far away will always know she still remains here with us in our hearts.

She is preceded in death by her father Cleve Webley. She is survived by her mother JoAnne Webley of Noxon; sister Cory (Bob) Shoemaker of Noxon; her husband Mark Koeneman of Noxon; children Mandy (Chris) Young of Seattle, Sherry Behmerwohld of Williston, North Dakota, Shawn (Malyssa) Behmerwohld of Fremont, California, and Jesse (James) Montgomery of Troy, Montana; 10 grandchildren; three stepchildren, Bobbie (Travis) Wilson of Noxon, Levi Koeneman (Andrea Munro) of Missoula, Montana, and Lena (Mikey) Russel of Spokane, Washington; step grandchildren and so many other members of our large and loving family with lifelong friends who will forever have her imprint on our lives.

There will be a celebration of her life service in Heron, Montana, at the Heron Community Center at 2 p.m. Saturday May 20, 2023. All who wish to attend are welcome to come.