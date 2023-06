CHOMPING DOWN – Jagger Corby, 7, chomps his way through a slice of watermelon in the Plains Alliance Church contest, winning in his age group.

Plains was a busy day Saturday with nearly nonstop activities from daybreak to dark and food on both ends, starting with the Masons pancake breakfast at the VFW and finishing with a potluck dinner at the E.L. Johnson Memorial Park.

For the third consecutive year the nonprofit organization the Fr...