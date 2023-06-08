Elizabeth (Liz) Mae Margelin 99, of Thompson Falls, Montana, died peacefully on Sunday January 22, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.

Liz was born December 3rd, 1924, in River Falls, Wisconsin, to Gail and Christine Davis. She was joined by her four siblings, Mildred, Roy, John, and Homer.

Her family moved to Spokane, Washington, in 1940. There Liz went to school and graduated from North Central High School in 1944. That same year she met her soon to be husband Dean Margelin. They were married on June 23rd ,1945 and spent the next 64 years together. During this time Dean was drafted into the United States Army so they spent their first few years bouncing from Missouri to Louisiana and then to New Jersey. After serving in the Army they returned to Spokane, Washington, where Dean worked as a salesman. He was transferred to Lewiston, Idaho, where their first child, Sandra Kay was born in 1953. Later, in 1957, their son William Gail was born but died shortly after his birth. They moved to Thompson Falls in 1961 where they made their permanent and loving home. Liz worked at the Sanders County Ledger for a time as well as created a wonderful and inviting home for her family.

Liz loved camping, fishing, crafting and her family. She and Dean enjoyed many camping trips with friends and family to area lakes including Fishtrap and Ashley lakes where adventure always followed. Whether it was encounters with wildlife or getting caught in a storm on the lake, many fond memories were made. She enjoyed company and conversation while working on numerous craft projects with dear friend Ruth Iff. She is remembered for her wonderful baking and cooking including her delicious chocolate chip cookies and making casseroles out of next to nothing. She loved her family, both near and far, and always kept in touch. Liz was a loving grandmother and took great care of her grandchildren. The kitchen was always stocked with everyone's favorites, and lunch was always ready. She was always up for a thrilling game of zonk and always felt bad beating her grandchildren.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents as well as her sister and brothers, her husband Dean and her son William. She is survived by her daughter Sandy (Denny) Wulfekuhle, granddaughter Chrisi (Dustin) Robinson, grandson Erich Wulfekuhle, grandson Josh (Bree) Wulfekuhle, great-granddaughters Mackenzie, Marley, and Mattie as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday June 17, at 1 p.m, at St. Williams Parish followed by a luncheon and burial at the Whitepine Cemetery. A vigil with rosary will be held Friday evening at 7 p.m. at St. Williams Parish.