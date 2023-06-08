Leo Clifford Cox Jr. was born in Butte, Montana, on September 7, 1951. He died on May 10, 2023.

He was an adventurous boy and searching for new adventures lasted into adulthood, looking for a new place to live and a new and different way to earn a living until he found himself in New York and never wanted to leave (except for a few visits home to Thompson Falls).

In the 1990s a couple who were friends of Leo had a baby boy, whom Leo rocked and held and called his grandson. That boy is now a man and he is the one who loved and took care of his “Grandpa” during Leo’s last years.

After he was discharged from the Marines, Leo served on the NOAA ocean ship surveyor and was excited to receive a certificate for having crossed the equator.

Leo was preceded in death by his father, Leo Clifford Cox, Sr., and his sister Leonda Cox, and by his beloved grandparents, Opal and Silas Boston, and his paternal grandparents.

He is survived by his mother Bee Williams and sisters Leone Cunningham and Lee Martin, all of Thompson Falls; his son Don of Idaho; and his daughter Amanda of Washington.

Burial will be in New York.