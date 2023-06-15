Rex to host fly fishing film festival

The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to Thompson Falls on June 17 featuring 10 short and feature-length films.

The screening at the Rex Theater will showcase fly fishing films from all corners of the globe. The films begin at 7 p.m. with theater doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The event is hosted by Thompson Falls Film and Theater Foundation. General admission to the event is $15, or $45 with a subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine.

For information about this screening, contact the host at [email protected].

Among the films in the festival are Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel, with oversized tiger trout, a prolific damsel fly hatch, and an obscure mountain lake; Of the Sea, brothers explore the elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak; Jacks, giant trevally attacking from deep ocean water; Father Nature, a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park; A Slam that Saves, four species of bass found only in the Appalachians; and Dollar Dog, Atlantic salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.

Others include The Focus, a story of three anglers who revisit a remote mountain stream; Chesapeake – A Love Letter to a Watershed, the landscapes and environments of a special place; and Gold Fever, undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.

Event attendees can win fly fishing-related prizes and awards from film festival sponsors. For information about the film festival, contact [email protected].