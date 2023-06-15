ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Rex to host fly fishing film festival

 
June 15, 2023



The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to Thompson Falls on June 17 featuring 10 short and feature-length films.

The screening at the Rex Theater will showcase fly fishing films from all corners of the globe. The films begin at 7 p.m. with theater doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The event is hosted by Thompson Falls Film and Theater Foundation. General admission to the event is $15, or $45 with a subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine.

For information about this screening, contact the host at [email protected].

Among the films in the festival are Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel, with oversized tiger trout, a prolific damsel fly hatch, and an obscure mountain lake; Of the Sea, brothers explore the elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak; Jacks, giant trevally attacking from deep ocean water; Father Nature, a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park; A Slam that Saves, four species of bass found only in the Appalachians; and Dollar Dog, Atlantic salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.

Others include The Focus, a story of three anglers who revisit a remote mountain stream; Chesapeake – A Love Letter to a Watershed, the landscapes and environments of a special place; and Gold Fever, undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.

Event attendees can win fly fishing-related prizes and awards from film festival sponsors. For information about the film festival, contact [email protected].

 

