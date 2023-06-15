Steve LaBelle left this life on June 9, 2023, in Plains, Mont. Steve was diagnosed with aggressive grade IV brain cancer (Glioblastoma) late last year and fought the disease courageously.

Steve is survived by his parents, Gary LaBelle (father) and Rebecca LaBelle (stepmother); Vickie Labelle (mother); Chris LaBelle (brother); and his daughter, Hailey LaBelle.

Steve moved to Montana right out of high school with his friend Shae Spilker and started an auto body shop in Noxon. Steve was a skilled fisherman, exceptional hunter, avid gardener, snowmobile lover and skilled outdoorsman whose love for the outdoors took him all over the state and Pacific Northwest. As much as Steve loved time spent in the San Juan Islands, Oregon Coast and Hawaii, he was most content when at home in the Bull River Valley, hiking the Cabinet Mountains, floating the Bull River and boating the Clark Fork Reservoir.

To his friends, Steve was known affectionately as "brother," "pike slayer," "garlic king" or "Gomer." All who knew Steve knew that he was kind and extremely generous, willing to do anything for his family and friends. Not surprisingly, one of his greatest joys was to teach others outdoor skills and to put them on his favorite hunting locations or fishing holes.

As Steve's friends visited him the last few weeks to see Steve one last time, a common theme was Steve's deep love for his friends and local community. More than any other part of his identity, Steve was proud to be a Montanan and Noxon community member. He loved joining off-road events with the Cabinet Ridge Riders and during the last six months of his life, he attended the Baptist Mountain Church, where he had planned to be baptized in July after becoming a Christian earlier this year.

A celebration of Steve's life will be held July 22 in Noxon.

"Our bodies are like tents that we live in here on earth. But when these tents are destroyed, we know that God will give each of us a place to live. These homes will not be buildings someone has made, but they are in heaven and will last forever." II Cor 5:1-8.