PROPER BURIAL – Air Force and Navy veteran Al Aschenbrenner places a flag in the barrel of flames for retirement.

It's fitting that Flag Day would be the time to give unserviceable flags a proper sendoff, according to American Legion Post 52 Commander Ken Matthiesen.

Fourteen veterans from five military branches took part in the annual flag retirement at the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge 2757 in Thompson Fal...