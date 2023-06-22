August 13, 1940 - June 16, 2023

Wife, Sister, Aunt, Mother, Grandmother, and Great

Grandmother

On Friday, June 16, 2023, Betty Jo Handford passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Cardwell, Montana,

after a short battle with cancer comforted by her two daughters at her side. Betty was born August 13, 1940, to Ernest and Juanita Huffman in Sandpoint ID, the first of four children. Betty Jo lived her life in and graduated from Thompson Falls High School in 1958. She married Boyd Davis in 1959 and raised three daughters: Keri, Suzanne and Audria.

Betty Jo worked many jobs in Thompson Falls which included the U.S. Postal Service, Sanders County District Court, and the Sanders County Sheriff's office. She moved to Lake County in 1986 and married Daniel Handford in 1987. She worked for the Lake County Sheriff until she and Dan moved to Missoula County where she worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Department of Public Health and Human Services until her retirement in 2006. They then moved to Thompson Falls to spend the rest of their retired lives. She lost her husband Dan in

2020.

BJ enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, gardening, bowling, and golfing. She was very involved with playing pinochle and bridge with many of her friends once she moved back to Thompson Falls. Her greatest joy in life was her family, which included her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She appreciated each of her family members and loved their visits throughout the years. Most of all, she wished for all the family to live happy lives.

Betty Jo belonged to many organizations which included her being a past Worthy Matron inducted into the Order of Eastern Star Mount Silcox Chapter 111 at Thompson Falls October 7, 1958, which later consolidated with Kathryn C Johnson of Hot Springs Chapter 132. She was a 65-year-old member. She also enjoyed being a member of the musical group Sweet Adelines

with her sisters Judy and Laura, plus many others.

Betty Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Juanita Huffman; former husband, Boyd Davis; husband, Daniel Handford; and oldest daughter, Keri (Don) Snyder.

Betty Jo is survived by her children: Suzanne Neville of Darby, Montana, and Audria (Dan) Bloch of Cardwell, Montana; three sisters: Judy Leufkens (Thompson Falls), Laura (Gib) Hills (Yerington, NV), and Linda (Everett) Walters (Lake Havasu City, AZ); numerous nieces and nephews; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Cremation took place at the K&L Mortuary in Whitehall, Montana. A memorial service will be held in her honor at the Thompson Falls Christian Church, Wednesday, June 28, at 11 a.m., followed by a private graveside interment. A gathering for family and friends will be held at the Thompson Falls Christian Church after the burial.