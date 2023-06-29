Ronald Gene Sharp passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side June 22, 2023. Ron was born in Hamilton, Montana, on June 27, 1936, to parents Glenn and Marjorie Sharp. He was the third of five children.

His family moved to Thompson Falls around 1946 to continue with their Sharp Logging business. He started school in Snider, later moving to Thompson Falls. He graduated from Thompson Falls High School in 1955.

Following graduation he continued to work for Sharp Logging and later various other logging companies in the area. At that time he also joined the National Guard.

Growing up in Snider provided a world of adventure in the Thompson River area including hunting, fishing, hiking, and exploring abandoned mining sites. He and his brothers would often catch a logging truck going up river, and catch another that evening heading back home.

In 1961 he married Bonnie Hampton. They lived a short time in Missoula where Ron worked at Van Evans before returning to Thompson Falls to continue logging and eventually working at the local sawmills.

They had two sons, Ronald Scott and Gregory Stewart.

Ron was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and ATVing the mountain trails. Golf and bowling were lifetime passions he enjoyed to the fullest. His love for bowling began when setting pins at the Thompson River Ranch. He also enjoyed coin collecting and working jigsaw puzzles, sharing that interest with grandkids.

Ron was a charter member of the Clark Fork Valley Elks and served as ER from 1994-1995.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Sharp and Marjorie Tye, brother Raymond Sharp, and grandson Kelly Brigham.

Ron is survived by his wife Bonnie; sons Scott Sharp (Lori) of Sidney, Montana; Greg Sharp (Becky) of Thompson Falls; brothers Clifford Sharp (Marilyn) of Tenino, Washington; Carl Sharp of Spokane, Washington; and sister Eileen Post of Portland, Oregon; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at the City Cemetery Saturday, July 8, at 10:30 a.m. A memorial luncheon will follow at the Clark Fork Valley Elks.

Sunset Hills provided the funeral arrangements.