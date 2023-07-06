Farmers markets kick off season

by Shannon Brown

and Jennifer Curran

Fridays are market time in Plains. Fred Young Park is the new place to wander around and check out vendors. The number of vendors has not reached full capacity for this venue. The market has room to grow in this new location. Manager Linda Wilson said that she thinks it will get bigger since they moved it from the parking lot by the 406 Store on Main Street. She hopes to have live music.

"If anyone wants to show up and play (music), they are welcome," Wilson said.

Eight tables were set up with home made and home grown items, such as handmade jewelry by Julie Burns and Mitchell Poor of Plains. They call their creative business Gypsy Moon Designs. Seven more booths held Gayle Kenyen's tie dyed shirts in Plains, Jesse Christian's fresh herbs and books about healing and wellness from Paradise, fresh produce from Elizabeth Riffle's CSA farm between Plains and Thompson Falls, Carol Dykstra's Two Waters Soaps business in Plains, pies and breads from Rhonda Byler in Plains, and Rhonda Mull's garlic pesto, from Plains. Wilson and Chuck Haugen had plants available from their garden in Plains. Also at the market was a table full of smokey quartz.

The 406 Chuck Wagon arrived to set up and hand out free food. Henry and Laura Raber from Plains bring their food truck to the park during the warm weather and take food into the VFW banquet room through the winter. "We bring unity to town. We do this because Jesus loved us first. Freely we receive. Freely we give," Henry said. When asked what was on the menu for this week, the Raber children replied, "hot dogs and pig." They also give out chips and drinks.

The Plains Farmers Market can be easily seen from Main Street. It also has plenty of customer parking. It is open 4-7 p.m. Fridays.. "The market will run until October 13, depending on the weather." Wilson said. If you have questions or want to sign up to be a vendor, contact Linda Wilson at 406-890-0182.

The Hot Springs Farmers Market has begun its second season. Officially it started at the end of May and the market runs 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Town Park, after taking a left at the T junction. "Signs will be up," said Ladonna Vollmer, who manages the market.

Shannon Brown Two Waters Soaps, run by Carol Dykstra of Thompson Falls, offered handmade soaps, shampoo bars and other items at the Plains market.

Vollmer said they have been having a great turnout this year with a "wide gamut of vendors from surrounding areas including Niarada." Vollmer said it is a two-horse town not far from Hot Springs. They have had 17-18 booths since the start and have room for more. Live music has been one source of weekly entertainment at the Hot Springs event and Vollmer said they are calling on anyone with produce or plants to bring, share, and sell, or skill sharing activities, second hand collectables, or hand crafts. There is a booth run by the farmers market staff that offers coffee, tea and information. For more information contact Ladonna Vollmer at (406) 741-2491,

HotSpringsMTFa[email protected] or on Facebook, hotspringsmtfarmersmarket.

The Thompson Falls Farmers Market will begin on Saturday, July 8. The market will be 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. each Saturday in the grass lot next to Blue Hawk Pizza. Veronica Ingle is handling the booth signups. The fee is $5 per week and the best way to contact Ingle is by email at [email protected]. For general information, contact Kayla Mosher at (406) 491-3218.

The Trout Creek Farmers Market will be held on Wednesdays starting July 12 at the Trout Creek Park from 4-6 p.m. Anyone interested in being a vendor at the Trout Creek market can email [email protected] to receive an application and the rules and regulations.