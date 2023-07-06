Sanders County attorney resigns

Sanders County Attorney Naomi Leisz has resigned. Leisz submitted her letter of resignation stating she would leave her position effective Monday at 5 p.m.

Last week, Leisz was charged with felony insurance fraud by the State of Montana. Charging documents were filed Tuesday in 20th Judicial District Court in Sanders County, accusing Naomi Leisz of criminal insurance fraud, a felony.

"I vehemently deny the allegations against me and any implication that I acted in violation of any rule," Leisz wrote in her letter of resignation that was submitted to commissioners last Friday. Leisz also provided a copy of the letter to The Ledger. "However, after much consideration, I have made the decision to voluntarily go on inactive status with the State Bar. I believe under the circumstances this is the best decision for our community, as remaining in office while this cloud remains over me will not serve the needs of the people in Sanders County," Leisz wrote.

Charging documents allege that in April of 2022, Trooper Steven Spurr of the Montana Highway Patrol received a call from a local insurance agent regarding a possible hit-and-run traffic accident involving a member of Leisz's family. Spurr checked with Northern Lights, the power company in Trout Creek, and learned that a power pole had been hit and replaced on the morning of April 21, 2022. At the crash site several days later, Trooper Spurr found multiple car parts with "Hyundai" stamped on them. He stated that he further investigated and discovered Leisz had filed an insurance claim in April for damage to a Hyundai Elantra.

Court documents state that Leisz told Trooper Spurr she was driving the vehicle when it struck an animal, causing her to leave the road and collide with a tree. They also detail that additional interviews uncovered that one of Leisz's children was driving the vehicle when the accident occurred and that the child was not included in Leisz's insurance policy. Investigators allege that Leisz misrepresented to the insurance company that she was driving the vehicle. The insurance company told investigators that they paid just over $8,800 to Leisz on the claim.

MHP's report was referred to the Commissioner of Securities & Insurance, Office of the Montana State Auditor, for further investigation into the alleged fraudulent claim, and the felony insurance fraud charge was filed this week. Leisz declined to comment on the charges when contacted by The Ledger.

Under Montana law, a conviction for criminal insurance fraud involving benefits over $1,500 can result in a fine of up to $50,000 and a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of Sanders County," Leisz wrote in her resignation letter. "I am especially appreciative of my very supportive staff who have worked tirelessly in the administration of our office and fully supported me."

With Leisz vacating her elected position, Montana state law dictates that county commissioners appoint someone to the position of Sanders County Attorney. That person will serve until the next election, in 2024. Who ever is elected in 2024 will serve out the remainder of the term, through 2026.

Dan Guzynski with the Montana Attorney General's office met with Sanders County Commissioners on Monday. The Prosecution Services Bureau Chief said that until an interim county attorney is hired, Guzynski's office will take over criminal cases for the county. He also suggested the county contract with other attorneys for some cases. Guzynski assured commissioners that his office could help with the transition once an interim county attorney is selected. Guzynski noted that several counties in Montana are currently without a county attorney.