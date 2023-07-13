Couple shares passion for horses with new business

If you are looking for a place to take riding lessons, ride your horse, or board your horse, there are new trainers in the county. Tamarack Ridge Ranch has been open since February of this year. Owners Larry and Kristina Bauska have a lease partnership with Havens Stable. Sally and Matt Havens own the property and also have dog boarding kennels.

The Bauskas knew they wanted to work together and get into their dream job of lessons and training. Both have a background in teaching. Kristina taught school in Washington, and Larry was a firefighter and did a lot of fire and first aid training with high school students.

"Our horses were boarded here. Then we began talking to the Havens about starting a business last October and November." Kristina said.

With their dream coming to fruition, the Bauskas have welcomed clients of all ages. The youngest is five years old. The oldest is "probably 60 or 70," Larry said. They have four lesson horses available for riders but their training can include clients' own horses as well. Larry said they can customize and tailor the training.

"We do combined lessons," Kristina added. Both she and Larry work with the students at the same time in a way that brings cohesive training and learning to the rider.

"Our focus is on good general horsemanship for a solid relation between rider and horse, and for safe and confident riders," Larry said.

Their business offers colt starting, refresher courses for an older horse that needs a little tune up, and problem horses. Larry said he likes to work with the owner and horse together to help with that relationship. They also do equine first aid clinics. This teaches basic first aid for taking care of your horse in a situation such as a trail riding accident. And they do backcountry first aid training for more serious injuries. "This includes advanced wilderness first aid, safe trailering and towing practices and disaster planning and preparedness," he added.

Shannon Brown Larry Bauska helps student Hannah Riffle maneuver around the training area.

Kristina does magnetic therapy on their horses. It offers relief after a hard workout. Bio Electro- Magnetic Energy Regulation or BEMER is an FDA approved product. It includes body blankets and boots that can be used on legs, necks and hind quarters. This therapy promotes blood flow for quick recovery to prevent sore muscles. There are human products too.

"The electromagnetic pulsing is not a strong electric vibration like with other devices," she said. Some of the other devices commonly used for humans and animals have a stronger pulse that can be felt.

The facility has indoor and outdoor arenas, and two round pens. People are welcome to ride in these for a $10 per horse fee. The Bauskas just ask that interested riders sign a waiver. Calling ahead is fine but drop ins are welcome. Riding lessons are $30 an hour. The Bauskas at Tamarack Ridge Ranch can be contacted at (406) 214-8051.