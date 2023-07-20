Man pleads not guilty in DUI case

Appearing for his initial appearance before Judge Deborah Kim Christopher on Tuesday, Larry Clay King pleaded not guilty to one felony count of driving under the influence and misdemeanor counts of driving while license suspended and unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on the highway. Judge Christopher set this matter for jury trial on November 6, 2023.

According to the charging documents, on July 2, Sanders County Dispatch received a report of a pickup running the stop sign at the intersection of Thompson River Road and Highway 200. The caller stated that the truck had run the stop sign at a high rate of speed, turning into the opposing lane of traffic and forcing the caller off the road, before continuing westbound. Deputy Craig McCarthy located the pickup at the Thompson Falls Town Pump. The driver, later identified as King, exited the convenience store, got in the truck, and continued westbound on Highway 200. Deputy McCarthy followed, using radar to clock the truck as driving 59 mph in a 45 mph zone. After initiating a stop, King admitted that he didn’t have a driver’s license, with Dispatch confirming King was on felony probation. King also allegedly admitted that there was a firearm in the truck, which was in violation of his probation terms, leading to King being placed in the patrol vehicle.

Upon direction of Probation and Parole, King’s truck was searched. Per the affidavit, King had admitted to also having alcohol in the truck. Deputies located a revolver and three open bottles of whisky. A preliminary breath test showed a 0.152 BAC result. King claimed he had drank the night before, but had not consumed alcohol that day. According to legal records obtained by the state, King’s criminal history shows six prior DUI convictions.

Jake Wiekowski came before the court for a hearing on a petition to revoke probation. Wiekowski’s attorney, Colton Risinger, advised that his client was going to enter admissions to the probation violation, and stated that he and Special Deputy County Attorney Adam Duerk had a joint recommendation for sentencing. Judge Christopher, following the recommendation, sentenced Wiekowski to a two-year commitment to the Department of Corrections, with recommendations for appropriate drug treatment and credit for any time served in jail following his arrest.