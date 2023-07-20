TF singer-songwriter captures stages

In elementary school, Tanner Laws would go to games with his dad. People would buy him food or pay him to sing popular country songs. By the time Laws reached middle school age, he says he became self conscious and didn't want to sing any more. The saxophone became his new voice. He played in the pep band and enjoyed that musical expression. Then Laws started playing the piano. Classical music was his go-to genre. He liked playing Bach, Mozart, and Beethoven. He enjoyed feeling the music without any words. In high school, Laws took one semester of basic guitar. He said he did okay but didn't really get into it.

Then Laws went to Montana Tech in Butte, where he played basketball and studied civil engineering. It wasn't until he was done with basketball that he decided to pick up the guitar again. With his free time, Laws taught himself how to play the guitar, because he said that he would need it to go along with his singing. Even with an engineering degree in his future, music was calling to him. Laws thought he would start playing small gigs for his friends. The only holdup he had was playing with the guitar pick.

"I kept dropping it and didn't like using it," Laws recalls. This was a minor stumbling block. Determination to play forced him on. "If I want to perform, I gotta learn how to play with a pick," he told himself.

That was in 2019. Laws' first album was recorded in the summer of 2021. After graduating from Tech in 2020, music took him to many places in Montana. He began playing part-time in towns from Helmville to Billings. Locally, he played at the Wayside in Trout Creek and at the Highlead and Rex Theater in Thompson Falls. These were weekend performances while he worked at his other job during the week.

Now Laws has a full-time career playing music four days a week. Over the past two years, Laws has been writing his own songs, has two recorded albums and has 40 unfinished songs.

"I taught myself through YouTube. I don't think I deserve a lot of credit, but my friends keep telling me that I am good enough," Laws admitted.

He does not adhere to any specific genre of music. Though mostly recognized as a country singer/songwriter, Laws says he considers his style to be of a mixed genre. He likes country, folk and bluegrass and has written gospel songs.

Laws recently opened for country music star Dustin Lynch at Voyager Stadium in Great Falls. Lynch told Laws that he has talent and a good work ethic. "He gave me some advice and tips," Laws said.

Lynch, who currently lives in Nashville, told Laws that he needs to go to the country music capital to gain recognition.

Before he can do that, Laws will be performing at a wedding in Chico Hot Springs, Columbia Falls, Seeley Lake, and two important gigs in July. On July 27, he will be back home in Sanders County to open for Marty Stuart at the Rex Theater in Thompson Falls. Then both he and Stuart are headed to White Sulfur Springs to the Red Ants Pants Festival. That event is July 29-30. This will be Laws' first time performing there. He feels honored to be playing on the second stage. Not only will Stuart be performing on the main stage, but Laws says he is excited to see Tanya Tucker there as well. "I'm hoping to meet her," Laws said.

The time and hard work that he has put into his musical career has not gone unnoticed. "I feel extremely blessed with the support I have been given from my family, friends and fans. Without their positivity and always being there for me, and without God putting me in the right place at the right time, and my trust in his plan, I wouldn't be where I am today with these opportunities."

Laws invites anyone to join him on social media. Follow him on Facebook or Instagram, or go online to tannerlawsmusic.com.