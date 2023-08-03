Family, friends dedicate T. Falls park

A ceremonial ribbon is cut dedicating the park next to the Thompson Falls barber shop in honor of Sherry Wieckowski, who passed away last year. From left are Lacey Wieckowski, Jerry Lentz, Harley Dembowski, Noah Vold and Joy Vold.

A small gathering had a big meaning last weekend. About a dozen community members gathered to honor Sherry Wieckowski, who passed away from cancer last year. Wieckowski was the barber in Thompson Falls for nearly 30 years. The park next to the barber shop was commemorated in her honor on Saturday.

"It's her fault I'm here," O'Connor joked at the gathering. O'Connor now owns the barber shop in Thompson Falls.

Jenna Brown was a friend of Wieckowski. "Sherry would be delighted. She was always working on outdoor space and her flowers," Brown said. "I'm glad we're all here to

honor Sherry. When I first met her, she always told me 'I'm not a hairdresser, I'm a barber!'"

Wieckowski's family cut a ceremonial ribbon officially re-opening the park, which was recently refurbished with donations from the community. Her daughter Lacey did the

ribbon cutting, joined by her longtime partner Jerry Lentz, daughter-in-law Joy Vold and grandchildren Noah and Harley. A new fence was put up at the back of the vacant lot, flowers and walkways were added, and the gazebo that sits near Main Street got a fresh coat of stain.

"She'd love it," said Lentz, who thanked O'Connor, Linda Rocheleau with the Odd Fellows,

and all the volunteers for making the park look so nice. O'Connor owns the barber shop and the building and park area belong to Odd Fellows Lone Star Lodge #33.

After the ribbon cutting, community members enjoyed refreshments and shared memories of Wieckowski.