Ivy Anderson applies glue to her birdhouse as Joel Collett holds the house in place at the Plains School.

Even during the summer months, Plains School was

hopping with kids and at one point it was hopping with

bugs. But there was no need for an exterminator, they

were just visiting.

Brenna Shea from the Butterfly House and Insectarium

in Missoula was one of the guest speakers for

the Plains Schools S...