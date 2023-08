Community members listen as mayor candidates Gunner Junge (left) and Jerry Lacy answer questions at Monday's special meeting. The city council appointed Lacy as mayor.

The old mayor of Thompson Falls is now the new mayor of Thompson Falls. The city council appointed Jerry Lacy mayor at a

special meeting Monday.

More than a dozen people attended the meeting and had

the opportunity to ask questions of the two candidates, Lacy and

Gunner Junge. Daniel Moore had...