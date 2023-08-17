Resident expresses TF traffic concerns

The front entrance to True Value is blocked as the Main Street improvements continue in Thompson Falls. A side entrance is being used by the business, which is the only one in the project with an entrance facing a corner. Jared Shear said business is down substantially, but the contractors did an exceptional job. "They are doing a really nice job on the sidewalk and we are excited to get the front door open again so that we can help serve the public once again," Shear expressed. "They built us a nice ramp and did an exceptional job and have worked hard to help us stay open."

The Thompson Falls City Council had its regular meeting on Monday, hearing complaints from a resident about traffic and businesses in her neighborhood.

Tamra Shear appeared before the council to request a street sign and street light at the corner of Broad Street and Maiden Lane. She said that drainage has also become a big issue at the intersection. Shear said she was told there is no easement on either side of the street near the intersection, but she would like to see stop signs and yield signs on Maiden Lane. She said this summer's construction has added traffic to the road. "I'm just trying to make the city a safer place," she told the council, who voted to refer the matter to the streets and alleys committee.

Shear also asked the council to consider changing the zoning of her neighborhood to residential only, requesting the residential/commercial designation be changed on Maiden Lane from Broad Street to Fulton Street. "Commercial properties tend to creep into residential areas," she said. The council voted to refer the matter to the zoning committee and told Shear they would plan a site visit to address her concerns. Shear also expressed concern of the NorthWestern Energy Park along Maiden Lane, stating that the park is not being maintained. The city advised her they do not have jurisdiction over the area and advised her to contact NorthWestern Energy, who owns the property. City Clerk Chelsea Peterson added that the property needs to be fixed by Razz Construction as part of the sewer project.

The council voted to authorize Mayor Jerry Lacy and City Attorney Tim Goen to negotiate a memorandum of understanding with Pardee Excavating. The Thompson Falls company is proposing to exchange work on improvements to Wild Goose Landing Park for the milled asphalt that was given to the city from the Main Street project.

Mayor Lacy provided an update on the Main Street project. Chip sealing on the project is set to take place beginning Thursday of this week. The Montana Department of Transportation advised the mayor that the profile grinding in the last two weeks addressed quality issues with the project. MDT also said there will be no parking on Main Street in specified areas during the chip sealing process.

Updating the council on the city's wastewater project, Mayor Lacy stated the city has some concerns with the project's progress, but they are working toward a resolution. "The biggest part of phases one and two that aren't done is the treatment plant work not being completed," Lacy said. He added that there are still several properties in the first phases that need to be connected to the city sewer system, as well as paving and cleanup work.

The council on Monday voted to apply for two planning grants that would help the city prepare a preliminary engineering report. The city will apply for a $40,000 grant from the Montana Coal Endowment Program and another $40,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Renewable Resource Grant and Loan Program.

Also Monday, the council voted to raise the monthly retirement payment for retired firefighters. The retirement is funded through the state and the city's retirement fund. Retired firefighters will now receive $200 a month and fire chiefs $400 a month. Peterson said none of the funding comes out of the city's general fund or taxes from residents.

The next city council meeting is set for 6p.m. Monday, September 11, at City Hall.